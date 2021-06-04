3 Medical Info System Stocks to Bank on Despite Decline in COVID-19 Cases

The COVID-19 pandemic has in a way increased the pace of progress of Medical Information Systems industry. Thanks to the one-and-a-half-year long pandemic-led healthcare emergencies, automated and computer-assisted medical procedures have gained great importance. This industry is currently witnessing growing demand for all kind of digital healthcare support including telehealth, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and robotics, analytics, EHR and IoT, which have proved beneficial in controlling the spread of the infection. This created a unique opportunity for companies like Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI) and Centogene N.V. (CNTG). We should also keep a close eye on Cerner (CERN) whose AI-enabled workflow started to get huge industry acceptance. However, there is a counter argument that with a gradual decline in COVID-19 cases, this trend might get disrupted any time in 2021.

