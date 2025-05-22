3 McDonald’s Meals You Can Make Cheaper at Home by Shopping at Aldi

McDonald’s has been an American classic fast-food experience for generations, but nowadays the Golden Arches is facing at least some traffic slowdown and sales turbulence due to both competition and public perception surrounding hiked menu prices. So, for those opting to skip the drive-thru lane at the Mickey D’s in favor of cooking up taste-alikes at home, can Aldi step in for the save?

Let’s take a look. Condiments and veggies are excluded from the calculations, assuming that these pantry and/or fridge staples are in place for most (and that the cost differential will more than account for these), as well as the fact that in many cases, portions are larger when prepared at home.

Big Mac Combo ($10.29) vs. Aldi’s Copycat Burger Combo

The flagbearer of the McDonald’s burger lineup, the Big Mac is a perennial favorite among fast foodies. And while the Big Mac combo could set you back as much as $10.29, making your own from Aldi is likely to save you a bundle.

First up, the buns. L’Oven Fresh hamburger buns from Aldi (12 in a pack) come in at just $1.55. Even if we borrow a second lower half of the bun for the middle portion of each Big Mac sandwich (leaving you with six “full” buns and six extra tops — pizza buns, anyone?), that’s 26 cents per Big Mac copycat bun.

Next, the beef. A 16-pack of 4-ounce, pre-seasoned Jemm Burger Deluxe Beef Patties goes for $13.09 at Aldi. Since the average Big Mac patty comes in at just 1.6 ounces, you can cut one of these thicker burgers in half after cooking to make up the difference while still being ahead on total protein. That’s 82 cents for two impromptu Big Mac copycat burger patties.

A 24-count package of Happy Farms Deluxe American Cheese slices rings up for $4.35 at the discount grocer, and given that the Big Mac only includes one slice, this comes out to 18 cents.

Aldi sells 32-ounce bags of Season’s Choice Seasoned French Fries for $3.19, and at 110 grams per medium McDonald’s fry order, there’s a little over eight equivalent servings in each Season’s Choice bag — or 40 cents per order.

Finally, Aldi’s private label Summit cola hits checkout at $5.19 per 12-can pack, or 43 cents per can.

The total? $2.09 from Aldi, a savings of $8.20 per combo versus the Big Mac with side and drink.

McCrispy Strips Combo ($9.99) vs. Aldi’s Taste-Alike Chicken Strip Meal

The McCrispy made waves when it hit McDonald’s menus in 2021, and four years later, the McCrispy strips followed suit — and the combo (3-piece) costs $9.99.

With most of the legwork done on the combo, let’s focus on the strips themselves. The strips weigh about 1.6 ounces each, according to PlainQuotes, and three (or 4.8 ounces) come in the standard combo. Aldi’s Kirkwood Crispy Chicken Strips are offered in a 25-ounce bag for $8.05, meaning that there are approximately five equivalent servings in each Kirkwood bag — or $1.61 in cost for the strips at the grocery store.

With fries coming in at 40 cents and the cola at 43 cents, that means you can enjoy your homemade copycat for just $2.44 — but you’ll need to whip up your own dipping sauce in exchange.

Sausage McMuffin with Egg ($4.29)

Looking for a quick bite before work (or an afternoon or midnight snack)? The Sausage McMuffin with Egg — two proteins in one! — is valued at $4.29 from the red-and-yellow brand.

Meanwhile, Aldi stocks a four-count of Breakfast Best biscuit sandwiches for $4.75 (or $1.19 per sandwich), which come complete with biscuit buns, a slice of American cheese, a sausage patty, and egg.

That’s a savings of $3.10 per breakfast sandwich, for those keeping score.

The best part? You won’t even have to assemble or cook anything to enjoy a hot sandwich on the go. With all of the extra savings — particularly if you’re an avid Sausage McMuffin fan — you might even be able to fill your freezer with extras, just in case hunger strikes.

Editor’s note: Prices are accurate as of May 20, 2025. Prices and availability may vary by location.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 McDonald's Meals You Can Make Cheaper at Home by Shopping at Aldi

