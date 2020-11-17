3 MassMutual Funds You Should Add to Your Portfolio

Founded in 1851, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual uses a multi-manager approach to offer services like life policies, money management and retirement planning throughout the globe. The company and its subsidiaries, which include Oppenheimer Funds, provide investment opportunities across a number of mutual funds from different categories. MassMutual is considered one of the leading asset managers by virtue of around $46.6 billion (as of Mar 31, 2020) in assets, which it manages along with its affiliates.

Below we share with you three top-ranked MassMutual mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MassMutual funds.

MassMutual Premier Strategic Emerging Markets Fund Class R5 MPSMX seeks long-term growth of capital. It invests mainly in common stocks of companies from developing and emerging markets across the world, investing up to 100% of its total assets in foreign securities at times. It invests a minimum of 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies whose principal operations are in a developing (or emerging) economy. MPSMX has three-year annualized returns of 4.6%.

MPSMX has an expense ratio of 1.25% compared to the category average of 1.32%.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth Fund Class R4 MEFFX seeks capital growth in the long run. MEFFX maintains a diverse portfolio by investing mainly in equity securities of mid-cap companies that have high-growth potential over the long term. MEFFX has three-year annualized returns of 11.3%.

As of the end of September 2020, MEFFX held 209 issues, with 2.20% of its assets invested in Ball Corp.

MassMutual Select 60/40 Allocation Fund Administrative Class MRSLX aims for a high total return that is consistent with investment risk and capital preservation. The fund invests majority of its assets in equities and a smaller part of it in fixed income funds, comprising money market funds. MRSLX has returned 5.5% over the past year.

Frederick (Rick) Schulitz is the fund manager of MRSLX since 2011.

