3 MassMutual Funds You Must Add to Your Portfolio

Founded in 1851, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual uses a multi-manager approach to offer services like life policies, money management and retirement planning across the globe. The company and its subsidiaries, which include Oppenheimer Funds, provide investment opportunities across a number of mutual funds from different categories. MassMutual is considered one of the leading asset managers by virtue of $62.3 billion (as of Dec 31, 2020) in assets, which it manages along with its affiliates.

Below we share with you three top-ranked MassMutual mutual funds, viz, MassMutual Diversified Bond Fund Class R5 MDBSX, MassMutual Diversified Value Fund Service Class MDVYX and MassMutual Small Cap Opportunities Fund Service Class MSVYX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MassMutual funds.

MassMutual Diversified Bond Fund Class R5 invests a large chunk of its assets in fixed-income securities issued by U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds and government debt obligations. MDBSX seeks the maximization of returns.

MassMutual Diversified Bond Fund Class R5 has three-year annualized returns of 5.6%. MDBSX has an expense ratio of 0.61% compared with the category average of 0.75%.

MassMutual Diversified Value Fund Service Class aims for the long-term growth of capital and income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of larger, well-established companies. MDVYX invests the majority of its assets in stocks, securities convertible into stocks, and other securities, such as warrants and stock rights, the value of which is based on stock prices.

MassMutual Diversified Value Fund Service Class has three-year annualized returns of 14.4%. As of the end of December 2021, MDVYX held 236 issues, with 2.88% of its assets invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MassMutual Small Cap Opportunities Fund Service Class aims for capital appreciation. MSVYX invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of small-cap U.S. companies, which the fund's subadviser believes have favorable business trends.

MassMutual Small Cap Opportunities Fund Service Class has returned 15.1% in the past three years. Raman Vardharaj has been one of the fund managers of MSVYX since 2009.

