3 MassMutual Funds to Grab Now

Below we share with you three top-ranked MassMutual mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MassMutual funds.

MassMutual Select Diversified Value Fund Class R5 MDVSX invests a huge portion of its assets in securities, including stocks of domestic companies. The fund may also invest around one-fourth of its assets in non-U.S. securities and ADRs. MDVSX seeks capital growth and high income by investing mainly in big well-established companies. MDVSX has three-year annualized returns of 1.8%.

Joseph J. Kirby is one of the fund managers of MDVSX since 2010.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth Fund Class R4 MEFFX seeks capital growth for the long run. MEFFX maintains a diverse portfolio by investing mainly in equity securities of mid-cap companies that have high-growth potential over the long term. MEFFX has three-year annualized returns of 8.2%.

MEFFX has an expense ratio of 1.16% compared to the category average of 1.17%.

MassMutual Premier Disciplined Growth Fund Service Class DEIGX seeks to outperform the Russell 1000 Growth Index in terms of total returns. It invests primarily in common stocks of growth-oriented companies. The fund invests in companies having market capitalization of more than $200 million. DEIGX has three-year annualized returns of 13.2%.

As of the end of March 2020, DEIGX held 358 issues, with 10.1% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

