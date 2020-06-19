3 MassMutual Funds to Buy for Solid Returns

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual, along with its subsidiaries, manages a significant number of mutual funds across different categories, including both equity and fixed-income funds.

MassMutual uses a multi-manger approach to offer services including life policies, money management and retirement planning to its clients throughout the globe. The company was founded in 1851 and is considered one of the leading asset managers. As of Mar 31, 2020, it managed around $46.6 billion of assets along with its affiliates.

Below we share with you three top-rated MassMutual mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all MassMutual mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MassMutual Select Small Cap Growth Equity Fund Class R5 MSGSX aims for capital appreciation over a long period. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of companies whose market capitalizations are within the market-capitalization range of companies included on the Russell 2000 Index or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index at the time of purchase. MSGSX has returned 11.5% over the past year.

Daniel J. Fitzpatrick is one of the fund managers of MSGSX since 2001.

MassMutual Select 60/40 Allocation Fund Administrative Class MRSLX aims for a high total return that is consistent with investment risk and capital preservation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equities and a smaller part of it in fixed income funds, comprising money market funds. MRSLX returned 6.8% over the past year.

MRSLXhas an expense ratio of 0.82% compared to the category average of 0.83%.

MassMutual Premier Disciplined Growth Fund Class R5 MPGSX aims to outperform the total return performance of its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth Index. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of companies that MPGSX's subadviser believes have the potential for long-term growth. MPGSX returned 23% over the past year.

As of the end of March 2020, MPGSX held 358 issues, with 10.1% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

