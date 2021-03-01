3 MassMutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio Today

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual, along with its subsidiaries, manages a significant number of mutual funds across different categories, including both equity and fixed-income funds.

MassMutual uses a multi-manger approach to offer services including life policies, money management and retirement planning to its clients throughout the globe. The company was founded in 1851 and is considered one of the leading asset managers. As of Mar 31, 2020, it managed around $46.6 billion of assets along with its affiliates.

Below we share with you three top-rated MassMutual mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all MassMutual mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth Fund Class R4 MEFFX seeks capital growth in the long run. MEFFX maintains a diverse portfolio by investing mainly in equity securities of mid-cap companies that have high-growth potential over the long term. MEFFX sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 14.2%.

As of the end of December 2020, MEFFX held 209 issues, with 2.19% of its assets invested in Ball Corp.

MassMutual Premier Strategic Emerging Markets Fund Class R5 MPSMX seeks long-term growth of capital. It invests mainly in common stocks of companies from developing and emerging markets across the world, investing up to 100% of its total assets in foreign securities at times. It invests a minimum of 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies whose principal operations are in a developing (or emerging) economy. MPSMX carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has three-year annualized returns of 6.1%.

MPSMX has an expense ratio of 1.25% compared to the category average of 1.31%.

MassMutual Premier Short-Duration Bond Fund Class R5 MSTDX maintains a diversified portfolio by investing predominantly in investment-grade fixed income securities that are rated BBB- or better by Standard & Poor's and Baa3 or better by Moody's. MSTDX sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 3.1%.

Douglas M. Trevallion is one of the fund managers of MSTDX since 1994.

