3 MassMutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

Founded in 1851, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual uses a multi-manager approach to offer services like life policies, money management and retirement planning throughout the globe. The company and its subsidiaries, which include Oppenheimer Funds, provide investment opportunities across a number of mutual funds from different categories. MassMutual is considered one of the leading asset managers by virtue of around $567 billion (as of Dec 31, 2019) in assets, which it manages along with its affiliates.

MassMutual Select Diversified Value Fund Class R5 MDVSX invests a huge portion of its assets in securities, including stocks of domestic companies. The fund may also invest around one-fourth of its assets in non-U.S. securities and ADRs. MDVSX seeks capital growth and high income by investing mainly in big well-established companies. MDVSX has three-year annualized returns of 2.1%.

Joseph J. Kirby is one of the fund managers of MDVSX since 2010.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth Fund Class R4 MEFFX seeks capital growth for the long run. MEFFX maintains a diverse portfolio by investing mainly in equity securities of mid-cap companies that have high-growth potential over the long term. MEFFX has three-year annualized returns of 10.9%.

As of the end of June 2020, MEFFX held 202 issues, with 2.37% of its assets invested in Teleflex Inc.

MassMutual Premier Disciplined Growth Fund Class R5 MPGSX aims to outperform the total return of the Russell 1000 Growth Index. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of companies that MPGSX's subadviser believes have the potential for long-term growth. MPGSX returned 16.6% over the past three years.

MPGSXhas an expense ratio of 0.65% compared to the category average of 1.05%.

