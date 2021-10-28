3 MassMutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual, along with its subsidiaries, manages a significant number of mutual funds across different categories, including both equity and fixed-income funds.

MassMutual uses a multi-manager approach to offer services, including life policies, money management and retirement planning to its clients globally. The company was founded in 1851 and is considered one of the leading asset managers. As of Dec 31, 2020, it managed around $62.3 billion of assets along with its affiliates.

Below we share with you three top-rated MassMutual mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all MassMutual mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MassMutual Diversified Value Fund Service Class MDVYX aims for long-term growth of capital and income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of larger, well-established companies. The funds invest the majority of its assets in stocks, securities convertible into stocks, and other securities, such as warrants and stock rights, value of which is based on stock prices. MDVYX has three-year annualized returns of 9.2%.

As of the end of September 2021, MDVYX held 236 issues, with 3.27% of its assets invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MassMutual Short Duration Bond Fund Service Class MSBYX aims to achieve a high total rate of return from current income while minimizing fluctuations in capital values. It invests mainly in a diversified portfolio of short-term investment-grade fixed income securities rated Baa3 or higher by Moody's, BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor's, or the equivalent by any NRSRO. MSBYX has three-year annualized returns of 3.1%.

Douglas M. Trevallion has been one of the fund managers of MSBYX since 2018.

MassMutual Mid Cap Growth Fund Service Class MEFYX aims for growth of capital over the long term. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies that the fund's subadvisors believe offer the potential for long-term growth. MEFYX has three-year annualized returns of 16.6%.

MEFYX has an expense ratio of 0.91% compared to the category average of 1.09%.

