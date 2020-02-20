3 MassMutual Funds for Scintillating Returns

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual, along with its subsidiaries, manages a significant number of mutual funds across different categories including both equity and fixed-income funds. MassMutual uses a multi-manger approach to offer services including life policies, money management and retirement planning to its clients throughout the globe. The company was founded in 1851 and is considered one of the leading asset managers. As of Jun 30, 2019, it managed around $55.9 billion of assets along with its affiliates.

Below we share with you four top-rated MassMutual mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all MassMutual mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MassMutual Select Diversified Value Fund Class R5 MDVSX invests a huge portion of its assets in securities, including stocks of domestic companies. The fund may also invest around one-fourth of its assets in non-U.S. securities and ADRs. MDVSX seeks capital growth and high income by investing mainly in big well-established companies. MDVSX has three-year annualized returns of 9.8%.

Joseph J. Kirby is one of the fund managers of MDVSX since 2010.

MassMutual Select 60/40 Allocation Fund Administrative Class MRSLX is a “fund of funds." The fund attains its investment objective by investing in other U.S. and non-U.S. mutual funds. MRSLX uses its asset allocation strategy by investing around 60% of its assets in equity and related funds, and about 40% of its assets in fixed income funds. MRSLX has returned 9.7% over the past three years.

As of the end of December 2019, MRSLX held 31 issues, with 20.53% of its assets invested in MM Select Equity Asset I.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth Fund Class R4 MEFFX seeks capital growth for the long run. MEFFX maintains a diverse portfolio by investing mainly in equity securities of mid-cap companies that have high-growth potential over the long term. MEFFX has three-year annualized returns of 14.9%.

MEFFX has an expense ratio of 1.16% compared to the category average of 1.17%.

