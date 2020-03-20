3 MassMutual Funds for Healthy Returns

Founded in 1851, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual uses a multi-manager approach to offer services like life policies, money management and retirement planning throughout the globe. The company and its subsidiaries, which include Oppenheimer Funds, provide investment opportunities across a number of mutual funds from different categories. MassMutual is considered one of the leading asset managers by virtue of around $55.9 billion (as of Jun30, 2019) of assets, which it manages along with its affiliates.

Below we share with you three top-ranked MassMutual mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MassMutual funds.

MassMutual Select Small Cap Growth Equity Fund Class R5 MSGSX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of companies whose market capitalization, at the time of buying the securities, are within the range of market capitalizations for the companies included on the Russell 2000 Index or S&P SmallCap 600 Index. The fund may also invest a lesser part of its assets in non-U.S. securities. MSGSX has three-year annualized returns of 12.3%.

MSGSX has an expense ratio of 0.97% compared to the category average of 1.23%.

MassMutual Select Diversified Value Fund Class R5 MDVSX invests a huge portion of its assets in securities, including stocks of domestic companies. The fund may also invest around one-fourth of its assets in non-U.S. securities and ADRs. MDVSX seeks capital growth and high income by investing mainly in big well-established companies. MDVSX has three-year annualized returns of 4.5%.

Joseph J. Kirby is one of the fund managers of MDVSX since 2010.

MassMutual Premier Disciplined Growth Fund Service Class DEIGX seeks to outperform the Russell 1000 Growth Index in terms of total returns. It invests primarily in common stocks of growth-oriented companies. The fund invests in companies having market capitalization of more than $200 million. DEIGX has three-year annualized returns of 12.8%.

As of the end of December 2019, DEIGX held 375 issues, with 8.54% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

