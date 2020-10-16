3 MassMutual Funds for a Rewarding Portfolio

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual, along with its subsidiaries, manages a significant number of mutual funds across different categories, including both equity and fixed-income funds.

MassMutual uses a multi-manger approach to offer services including life policies, money management and retirement planning to its clients throughout the globe. The company was founded in 1851 and is considered one of the leading asset managers. As of Mar 31, 2020, it managed around $46.6 billion of assets along with its affiliates.

Below we share with you three top-rated MassMutual mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all MassMutual mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MassMutual Select Small Cap Growth Equity Fund Class R5 MSGSX aims for capital appreciation over a long period. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of companies whose market capitalization is within the market-capitalization range of companies included on the Russell 2000 Index or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index at the time of purchase. MSGSX has returned 16.9% in the past three years.

MSGSXhas an expense ratio of 0.97% compared to the category average of 1.22%.

MassMutual Select 60/40 Allocation Fund Administrative Class MRSLX aims for a high total return that is consistent with prudent investment risk and capital preservation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equities and a smaller part of it in fixed income funds, including money market funds. MRSLX has returned 6.7% in the past three years.

Frederick(Rick) Schulitz is the fund manager of MRSLX since 2011.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Value Fund Service Class MLUYX invests a large chunk of its assets in equity securities including common stocks as well as preferred stocks of mid-cap companies. MLUYX seeks capital appreciation over the long run. The fund invests in securities of companies that are expected to be undervalued. MLUYX has a three-year annualized return of 0.7%.

As of the end of June 2020, MLUYX held 94 issues, with 2.99% of its assets invested in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

