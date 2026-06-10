3 Massive Reasons to Love Robinhood Stock Today

Key Points

An insider made a massive buy of Robinhood stock over the past two weeks.

Robinhood is moving into the IPO market as a potential underwriter.

New data indicates Robinhood may have solid growth in Q2 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets ›

Shares of Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) are rising as the company reports solid operating metrics that should driver revenue growth. But there's more reason to be bullish than just the metrics.

An insider made a $35 million purchase of Robinhood stock, and insiders can be a good indicator of what's to come for a company. On top of that, Robinhood is moving into more investment banking markets through IPOs, which could drive another leg of revenue growth long-term. I dig into all of that in this video.

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*Stock prices used were mid-day prices on June 10, 2026. The video was published on June 10 2026.

Should you buy stock in Robinhood Markets right now?

Before you buy stock in Robinhood Markets, consider this:

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Travis Hoium has positions in Robinhood Markets. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.