3 Market Neutral Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

In a volatile stock market, investors usually focus on a long-term strategy, which keeps them protected from the concurrent ups and downs. But that is easier said than done, and adding market-neutral funds to their portfolio often bails them out in terms of hedging their risk in the prevailing market conditions.

Market-neutral funds are designed to provide returns that are relatively unaffected by the state of the overall stock market. Adding these to the portfolio should boost returns and reduce risk. They typically deliver returns by combining long and short positions in various securities.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked market-neutral funds, viz.,Victory Market Neutral Income Fund Class A CBHAX, Gabelli ABC Fund GABCX and Hussman Strategic Growth Fund HSGFX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of market neutral funds.

Victory Market Neutral Income Fund Class A seeks to achieve its investment objective of high current income by implementing a proprietary, rules-based market-neutral investment strategy. CBHAX aims to generate income from its investments while maintaining a low correlation to the foreign and domestic equity and bond markets.

Victory Market Neutral Income Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 2.4%. As of March 2022, CBHAX held 426 issues, with 12.1% of its assets invested in TOTAL OTHER.

Gabelli ABC Fund typically invests in securities that provide attractive opportunities for appreciation or investment income. GABCX seeks to limit excessive risk of capital loss by employing a varied investment strategy, including investing in value-oriented common stocks.

Gabelli ABC Fund has three-year annualized returns of 2.2%.Mario J. Gabelli has been one of the fund managers of GABCX since 1993.

Hussman Strategic Growth Fund typically invests most of its assets in common stocks picked by the investment advisors. HSGFX may use options and index futures, and other hedging strategies, to balance the fund’s exposure during unfavorable market conditions.

Hussman Strategic Growth Fund fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.6%. HSGFX has an expense ratio of 1.15% compared with the category average of 1.92%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all market-neutral funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of market neutral funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>



Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investorsSee 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>



View All Zacks #1 Ranked Mutual Funds

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (HSGFX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (GABCX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (CBHAX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.