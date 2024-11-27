3 Market-Beating ETFs for Large-, Mid-, and Small-Cap Exposure

Exchange-traded funds (ETF) continue revolutionizing how investors build their portfolios, offering cost-effective ways to access diverse market segments. While individual stocks might deliver higher returns, ETFs provide a balanced approach to wealth building through broad diversification. Their popularity stems from several key advantages: lower costs compared to mutual funds, the ability to trade throughout the market day, and tax efficiency.

One proven strategy for long-term wealth creation involves building a portfolio that spans different market capitalizations. Large-cap stocks often provide stability and established business models; mid-caps offer a blend of stability and growth potential; and small-caps can deliver outsized returns as these companies expand. Rather than picking individual stocks in each category, investors can use ETFs to gain broad exposure while minimizing company-specific risks.

However, with thousands of ETFs available, choosing the right fund in each category requires careful analysis of performance, costs, and investment approach. The best ETFs typically combine consistent performance with reasonable fees and sufficient trading volume for easy entry and exit. After analyzing numerous options across the market-cap spectrum, I settled on three funds that stand out for their exceptional characteristics.

Let's examine three standout ETFs that together provide comprehensive market exposure across the capitalization spectrum.

Dominating the large-cap space

The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHG) targets leading U.S. companies demonstrating strong growth characteristics. The fund selects holdings based on key metrics, including sales growth and earnings momentum.

The ETF has delivered phenomenal results since its 2009 launch, generating total returns of 894% assuming reinvested distributions in a tax-advantaged account. This performance handily beats both its Vanguard competitor's 814% return and the broader S&P 500 over the same period.

The fund combines excellent performance with an industry-leading 0.04% expense ratio, making it 95.8% cheaper than its category average. While its 0.43% yield appears modest, the ETF's focus on capital appreciation has rewarded long-term investors handsomely.

Capturing mid-cap momentum

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: IMCG) focuses on medium-sized companies poised for above-average earnings growth. The fund has established itself as a category leader since its 2004 inception, consistently outperforming both its Vanguard counterpart and the S&P 500.

The ETF maintains an extremely competitive 0.06% expense ratio, running 87% below its category average. Its 0.83% yield provides a modest income stream alongside its above-average growth potential.

With twenty years of market-beating performance, the fund demonstrates the potential advantages of targeting mid-sized growth companies through a low-cost investment vehicle.

Value hunting in small-caps

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEMKT: AVUV) takes an active approach to finding undervalued smaller companies. Unlike its passive peers, the fund's managers actively seek out value opportunities in the small-cap space.

Despite its active management, the ETF maintains a reasonable 0.25% expense ratio while delivering market-beating returns since its 2019 launch. The fund has outpaced both the Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and the S&P 500 during this period.

The ETF offers an attractive 1.65% yield, unusual for a small-cap-focused fund. This combination of active management, strong performance, and meaningful income makes it a standout choice in the small-cap category.

Building a complete portfolio

These three ETFs provide investors with a sophisticated approach to marketwide exposure. The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF delivers access to America's fastest-growing large companies; the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF captures tomorrow's potential market leaders; and the Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF adds a value-oriented approach to smaller companies. Together, they offer a well-rounded portfolio spanning market capitalizations while maintaining reasonable costs and delivering strong historical returns.

