3 Manning & Napier Mutual Funds for Balanced Portfolios

Manning & Napier has operated as an asset management company since 1970, with multiple mutual fund options that include equity, fixed-income and allocation investment choices. Its investment choices are based on business fundamentals together with valuation methods instead of current market trends. The process of portfolio construction requires risk management as its fundamental element, which makes this method appropriate for investment options.

We have chosen three Manning & Napier mutual funds —Manning & Napier High Yield Bond (MNHYX), Manning & Napier Credit (MCDWX) and Manning & Napier Disciplined Value Series (MDFSX) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Manning & Napier High Yield Bond fund invests most of its net assets in below investment grade and other financial instruments, such as derivative instruments, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and bank loans, which have similar economic characteristics. MNHYX advisors may also consider investing in U.S. dollar-denominated fixed-income securities issued by U.S. and foreign corporations and governments, including those in emerging markets.

Marc Bushallow has been the lead manager of MNHYX since Sept. 14, 2009. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (26%), Cash (3.4%) and Owens & Minor Inc. (2.1%) as of June 30, 2025.

MNHYX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.4% and 6.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.90%. MNHYX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

Manning & Napier Credit fund invests most of its assets in credit-related instruments and financial instruments such as derivatives and exchange-traded funds that have similar economic exposure. MCDWX advisors also invest in futures contracts based on investment-grade credit securities.

Marc Bushallow has been the lead manager of MCDWX since April 14, 2020. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (43%), Federal National Mortgage Association (2%) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (1.9%) as of June 30, 2025.

MCDWX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.6% and 1.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.10%. MCDWX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Manning & Napier Disciplined Value Series fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by selecting securities across various maturities that are issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, U.S. government agencies, and government-sponsored instrumentalities.

Christopher Petrosino has been the lead manager of MDFSX since Nov. 7, 2008. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (4.2%), Wells Fargo & Co (3.7%), and Johnson & Johnson (3.4%) as of July 31, 2025.

MDFSX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.7% and 9.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.80%. MDFSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

