3 Major Market Moves to Expect if Trump Becomes President in 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

This may end up being the most controversial article I write this year: picking out viable ideas regarding market predictions for a Trump presidency. Yeah, as ridiculous as it may appear to roughly half the nation, I believe a good chance exists that former President Donald J. Trump will take the White House in 2024.

On a cerebral level, such a bold statement seems to lack any substance. However, when did Americans ever approach general elections cerebrally? This isn’t the 1960 debate between Senator John F. Kennedy and Vice President Richard M. Nixon. Back then, Democrats and Republicans debated each other on the issues. However, it was also Kennedy who understood the power of image in a media-saturated society.

Today, we have the clown show that we call American politics. And since Trump knows show business, it’s not inconceivable that – like JFK decades ago – he can work the crowd to his advantage. So, assessing market predictions for a Trump presidency is absolutely warranted. With that context in mind, below are relevant ideas to consider.

Rumble (RUM)

Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

From a narrative standpoint, online video platform Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) should be in good standing regarding market predictions if Trump takes the win. Looking strictly at the business, Rumble has been wheeling and dealing recently. For example, the company inked a content-sharing partnership with Barstool Sports. Further, it launched a live-streaming experience enabling its users to stream content to multiple platforms. RUM has been choppy recently but it initially popped on the two news items.

Should Trump take the executive office, interest in RUM stock should run sky-high. That’s because Rumble caters to the “Make America Great Again” or MAGA crowd. Billing itself as an anti-cancel culture, it runs on the concept of providing free internet. And that idea resonates with quite a few people.

For example, I exposed Google – under the Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) umbrella – and its artificial intelligence program for deliberately avoiding most mentions of Trump. Read the article, at least the bottom half. You’ll be shocked.

Anyways, Americans don’t like other people telling them how to think. They especially don’t like robots doing so. If Trump wins, RUM is (probably) a buy.

Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Probably one of the easiest market predictions for a Trump presidency – at least in my opinion – body camera and weapons products manufacturer Axon Enterprises (NASDAQ:AXON) deserves to be on you radar. Just from a non-political standpoint, things have been “different” since the disruption of Covid-19. You’d think that getting past the pandemic would calm folks down. Nope. For example, a worrying rise in traffic fatalities suggest increased recklessness.

Further, a rise in anger appears to have come about in society. That’s not just a personal anecdotal observation. The New York Times noticed the same development. And so did many other sources. In other words, people don’t need an excuse to lash out. They’re already doing that on their own. So, an upsetting catalyst (again, to roughly half the population) such as a Trump win could yield increased violence.

Please don’t misread this as me being hopeful for social upheaval. I’m not. I actually got stuck on the freeway during one of the pandemic-fueled protests so I’m in no mood. However, given the extreme likelihood of turmoil following a Trump win, AXON could be a buy.

Geo Group (GEO)

Source: JosephRouse / Shutterstock

Saving the most controversial idea for last, private prison operator Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) is not exactly a feel-good enterprise. Indeed, the very concept of profiting off of other people’s poor decisions will always generate vigorous debate. No, I’m not soft on crime or anything like that. I’m a big believer in the words of McGruff the Crime Dog: if you do the crime, you’ll do the time.

That being said, people should serve their time to society, not necessarily to shareholders. Of course, that’s a different topic for a different day. Here, we’re talking about market predictions for a Trump presidency. By now, you should be doing the basic political math. Previously, Trump ran as the “law and order” president. Chances are, nothing will change as the election cycle goes into high gear.

What’s more, Trump will use any hiccup or obstacle facing President Joe Biden against him. One of the biggest domestic issues is border security. Almost certainly, Trump will harp on the message that Biden and the Democrats don’t care about the safety of everyday Americans.

Naturally, if Trump emerges victorious, he’s going to have to make good on his tough guy image. Thus, GEO would be a buy – a strong buy.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. Tweet him at @EnomotoMedia.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Major Market Moves to Expect if Trump Becomes President in 2024 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.