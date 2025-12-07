3 Major 401(k) Changes Coming in 2026 That Every Worker Needs to Know About

Key Points

You will be allowed to contribute more to your 401(k) in 2026.

The amount that your employer can contribute to your retirement account will also increase.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

You might think you already know all you need to know about how your 401(k) works. After all, the premise of such accounts is fairly straightforward: You elect to contribute a percentage of each of your paychecks, and that money gets invested in the funds you've chosen. You get to write off your contributions on your tax returns for the years that you make them (unless you're using a Roth account), and your money grows tax-free until you withdraw it -- presumably in retirement.

These basics remain the same from one year to the next, but other rules can change annually. Here are three of the most important updates coming workers' way in 2026.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. Higher contribution limits

The government reviews the 401(k) contribution limits annually to decide whether to increase them, and they're going up next year. Your limit will depend on how old you'll be at the end of 2026. Here's how the 2025 and 2026 401(k) limits compare.

Age 2025 401(k) Contribution Limit 2026 401(k) Contribution Limit Under 50 $23,500 $24,500 50 to 59, or 64 and older $31,000 $32,500 60 to 63 $34,750 $35,750

The additional $8,000 that individuals 50 to 59 or 64 and older can save and the extra $11,250 that those 60 to 63 can save are known as catch-up contributions. They're intended to help workers who may not have set aside enough for retirement when they were younger make up for lost time.

These limits apply to your aggregate traditional and Roth 401(k) contributions for the year. So if, for example, you're under 50 and you contribute $14,500 to a traditional 401(k) next year, you'd only be able to stash up to $10,000 in a Roth 401(k).

These limits are higher than most workers will be able to hit. However, high earners will likely appreciate the opportunity to stash away more funds in their tax-advantaged investment accounts. If you plan to max out your account, divide the applicable limit by the number of pay periods in 2026 to figure out what percentage of your paychecks you'll need to contribute. Then, check in occasionally throughout the year to make sure you aren't on track to accidentally exceed the annual contribution limit.

2. Increased annual additions limit

The government also sets an annual additions limit that dictates the maximum combined amount that you and your employer can contribute to your 401(k). In 2025, the amount is $70,000, but in 2026, it will increase to $72,000. So, for example, if you're under 50 and you max out your 401(k) next year, your employer would only be able to contribute a maximum of $47,500 on your behalf.

Older workers should note that catch-up contributions don't count toward the annual additions limit. So, if you're 50 to 59, your annual additions limit would actually be $80,000 after factoring in the $8,000 catch-up contribution for 2026.

3. Changing annual compensation limit

The annual compensation limit dictates how much of your yearly compensation your employer may consider when calculating your maximum 401(k) match. In 2025, the limit is $350,000, but it will increase to $360,000 in 2026. This could allow high earners to collect larger 401(k) matches in 2026.

Check with your employer about additional changes to your plan

The above changes are happening on a federal level and apply to all 401(k) plans, but it's possible your plan could undergo additional changes. For example, your company might adopt, discontinue, or change its 401(k) matching program. Or it might start offering a different set of investment options than it has in the past.

Your employer should notify you if any of these changes occur. Take some time to understand their implications and make any necessary adjustments, such as increasing your contributions or selecting new investment options, to help you stay on track to reach your retirement goals.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.