3 Magnificent Vanguard ETFs I'm Buying in 2026 and Never Selling

Whether you're looking to diversify your portfolio or simply build long-term wealth with next to no effort, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be fantastic investments.

An ETF is a collection of stocks bundled together into a single fund. Buy just one share of an ETF, and you'll instantly own a stake in a variety of stocks. By investing consistently, it's possible to accumulate hundreds of thousands of dollars or more while barely lifting a finger. Here are three Vanguard ETFs I personally own and plan to stock up on in 2026 and beyond.

1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

A staple in many investors' portfolios, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI) is a broad market fund that can protect against volatility while still generating substantial wealth over time.

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF contains a staggering 3,527 stocks from all corners of the U.S. market. With stocks of all sizes from all industries, this ETF provides maximum diversification and aims to track the performance of the overall stock market.

Increased diversification can often help limit risk, because if a few stocks or even an entire industry are hit hard in a market downturn, there are plenty of other stocks to prop up your portfolio. The stock market itself has a flawless track record of withstanding volatility, and a broad market fund like this has a very good chance of weathering the storm.

2. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

An S&P 500 ETF tracks the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), but the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VOOG) takes it a step further and only includes stocks from the index with the most potential for growth.

This balance of risk and reward can help protect your portfolio while also setting you up for above-average returns. The companies within the S&P 500 are among the largest and strongest in the world, and these stocks are more likely to survive market downturns. By focusing heavily on the growth stocks within the S&P 500, however, you can achieve greater stability along with higher potential earnings.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF is substantially smaller than the Total Stock Market ETF, containing only 217 stocks. You won't see as much diversification with this fund, but for some investors, that could be a worthwhile trade-off for faster-than-average growth.

3. Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Industry-specific ETFs can help investors capture a particular segment of the market without having to research individual stocks. The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) contains 322 stocks, all of which are from the tech industry.

This particular ETF can be a smart way to invest in tech stocks, as it offers broader diversification than some other tech-focused funds. It's relatively heavily focused on the semiconductor industry (which can help investors gain exposure to AI stocks), but because it contains companies from all corners of tech, it doesn't lean too far in any one direction.

Of course, investing solely in tech stocks limits diversification already. But compared to buying an ETF that only focuses on a niche segment within tech, this fund can help mitigate some of the risk of investing in the tech industry.

How much could you earn with these ETFs?

It's impossible to say how the market will fare in 2026 and beyond, but it can sometimes be helpful to look at these funds' historical returns to get an idea of what they've achieved in recent years.

Over the last decade, the Total Stock Market ETF, S&P 500 Growth ETF, and Information Technology ETF have earned average annual returns of around 14%, 17%, and 22%, respectively. If you were to invest $100 per month in each of these funds while earning those same average annual returns, here's approximately how much you might accumulate over time:

Number of Years Total Portfolio Value: VTI: 14% Avg. Annual Return Total Portfolio Value: VOOG: 17% Avg. Annual Return Total Portfolio Value: VGT: 22% Avg. Annual Return 20 $109,000 $156,000 $286,000 25 $218,000 $351,000 $781,000 30 $428,000 $777,000 $2,120,000

Again, there are no guarantees that any of these funds will continue earning returns in line with their 10-year averages. But even if they underperform, it's still possible to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars with small, consistent investments.

Where you choose to invest is a highly personal decision, and everyone's situation will be unique. But whether you're looking for a broadly diversified total market ETF, a growth fund with some added stability, or a more targeted tech fund, these Vanguard ETFs could be a smart addition to your portfolio.

