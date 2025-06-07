3 Magnificent Stocks to Buy in June

Investors can set themselves up for life with a portfolio of well-chosen growth stocks. Investing in companies that are likely to be earning substantially higher revenue and profits in 10 years than they are today will help you multiply your savings.

To give you some ideas, three Fool.com contributors recently selected three stocks that they believe are positioned to deliver excellent returns in the coming years. Here's why they like Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP), Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA), and Nike (NYSE: NKE).

Riding the e-commerce wave

Jennifer Saibil (Shopify): Shopify is the largest e-commerce services provider in the U.S., with about 30% of the market, according to Statista. That gives it a strong moat against the competition, and it's constantly releasing new features and tools to satisfy demand and keep its top position.

The company has developed a complete ecosystem offering everything an omnichannel retailer needs to operate. It has moved way past its origins as an e-commerce website developer to offer full commerce services, from back-end management systems to point-of-sale devices for physical retailers.

Merchant clients can sign up for whole packages or individual components. That gives it access to large leading companies that might need specific services, and it counts businesses like Kraft Heinz and Mattel as clients. It also has partnerships with major tech players like Amazon and Meta Platforms.

Not only has business been good, but revenue also grew in the 2025 first quarter by 27% year over year. It's now been eight quarters of revenue growth above 25%, and profits are also on the rise. Operating income nearly doubled in the first quarter, and free-cash-flow margin expanded from 12% to 15%.

Management sees a long runway. E-commerce is still increasing as a percentage of retail sales, providing organic growth opportunities for years. According to eMarketer, e-commerce made up 20.3% of sales last year, and it's expected to increase to 23% by 2027. That represents trillions of dollars, and a large chunk of that will end up in Shopify's system as its millions of merchants benefit.

It has many other growth drivers. Its merchants get stronger with time, and that's true across different time periods. Barriers to entry for entrepreneurs continue to come down, and more small businesses create new opportunities for Shopify as the leader in e-commerce. It's expanding its addressable market through increasing its product line, its geographies, and the size of its clients. And its market opportunity increased from $46 billion when it started in 2015 to almost $900 billion by 2023.

Shopify stock is down this year as the market has concerns about tariffs, and now is a great time to pick up shares.

A multibagger in the making

John Ballard (Cava Group): If there's a restaurant stock that has the makings of the next Chipotle, it's Cava. With the stock down 28% year to date, investors have a great opportunity to start a position at a more reasonable valuation.

The stock's recent dip can be attributed to its steep valuation entering the year, as Cava continues to report strong financial results. The chain is satisfying a healthy appetite for its Mediterranean-based menu. It just opened 15 net new restaurants last quarter, helping to drive revenue up 28% year over year.

And it's important to point out that it is seeing strong growth at existing locations. Same-restaurant sales (comps) surged 10.8% year over year, with guest traffic up 7.5%.

Cava is nowhere close to reaching its long-term goal of 1,000 restaurants by 2032. It's in only 26 states but already has a solid operating profit margin of 6.6% on a trailing-12-month basis, and that margin should continue to increase as the business scales up and leverages expenses across a larger store base.

The strong growth in comps shows that Cava still has a lot of opportunity to increase sales at existing locations and expand brand awareness. The company is delivering a unique restaurant experience that is getting recognition: It was recently ranked No. 13 out of the 50 most innovative companies as chosen by the business publication Fast Company.

Analysts expect earnings to grow at an annualized rate of 36%. This should be a multibagger stock as Cava expands to all 50 states.

Nike's comeback could finally arrive

Jeremy Bowman (Nike): It's hard to call Nike stock magnificent these days.

The company has gone through one of its worst periods in its history, due primarily to increasing competition and strategic errors under its former CEO. Revenue is falling by double digits and is now down 65% from its peak in 2021, steadily declining since then.

However, Nike is still the largest sportswear brand in the world. It's not going to fade away into irrelevance, and the company has a number of initiatives under new CEO Elliott Hill that should help return it to growth. These include focusing more on innovation and new products, returning to more tried-and-true marketing methods, and reestablishing relationships with wholesalers after overly focusing on the direct-to-consumer channel.

Nike will report fiscal fourth-quarter earnings later this month, and any good news could propel the stock higher. Though the company is facing a challenging macroeconomic climate with changing tariff rates, it appears to be regaining market share in running-shoe sales from Deckers' HOKA brand, which reported slowing growth in its recent earnings report.

Nike also said in its last quarter that it had returned to growth in running footwear, driven by the Pegasus 41 and new shoes like the Pegasus Premium. Management also said that it expected revenue growth and gross margin to bottom in the fourth quarter and "begin to moderate there."

If Nike can show it's taking steps to recovery and expects improving performance in fiscal 2026, the stock could move higher on the earnings report.

While a turnaround won't happen overnight, the first step is earning investor confidence, and Nike can do that later this month when it reports fourth-quarter results.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jeremy Bowman has positions in Amazon, Cava Group, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Meta Platforms, Nike, and Shopify. John Ballard has positions in Cava Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Deckers Outdoor, Meta Platforms, Nike, and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Cava Group and Kraft Heinz and recommends the following options: short June 2025 $55 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

