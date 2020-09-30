3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - September 30, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Growth 1.0 (CAPEX): 0.47% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. CAPEX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 10.25% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Van Eck International Investors Gold I (INIIX). Expense ratio: 1%. Management fee: 0.73%. Sector - Precious Metal funds like INIIX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. This fund has managed to produce a robust 16.92% over the last five years.

Principal Mid Cap Growth J (PMGJX). Expense ratio: 0.95%. Management fee: 0.65%. Five year annual return: 10.39%. PMGJX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

