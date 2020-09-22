3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - September 22, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital Select Equity I (ESEIX). ESEIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.8%, management fee of 0.7%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.61%.

JPMorgan Intrepid Advantage I (JIISX): 0.59% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. JIISX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 10.13% over the last five years, JIISX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Matthews Asia Innovators Investor (MATFX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. With a much more diversified approach, MATFX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. MATFX has an expense ratio of 1.19%, management fee of 0.66%, and annual returns of 12.34% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.