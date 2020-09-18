3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - September 18, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Principal Blue Chip Fund I (PBCKX): 0.63% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. PBCKX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. PBCKX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 17.61%.

Nationwide AllianzGI Intl Growth R6 (NWAHX) is a stand out amongst its peers. NWAHX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With five-year annualized performance of 11.84%, expense ratio of 0.72% and management fee of 0.7%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

American Century Global Growth R6 (AGGDX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. AGGDX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. AGGDX has an expense ratio of 0.73%, management fee of 0.72%, and annual returns of 10.43% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.