3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - September 09, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Oppenheimer Gold & Special Mineral I (OGMIX). Sector - Precious Metal funds like OGMIX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.74%, management fee of 0.68%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 18.34%.

Janus Henderson Forty S (JARTX): 1.18% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. JARTX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. JARTX, with annual returns of 15.72% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund R2 (JSGZX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JSGZX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. JSGZX has an expense ratio of 1.49%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 13.59% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

