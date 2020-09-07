3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - September 07, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

AllianzGI Convertible Fund IS (ANNPX): 0.69% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. ANNPX is categorized as a Convertible Bonds fund, and in the fixed income world, these funds are quite unique. These types of securities are a hybrid, meaning they have components of both fixed income and equity. With annual returns of 10.74% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MSIF Growth Portfolio IS (MGRPX): 0.49% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. MGRPX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MGRPX, with annual returns of 24.12% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

AQR Large Cap Defensive Style R6 (QUERX). Expense ratio: 0.3%. Management fee: 0.25%. Five year annual return: 12.01%. QUERX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

