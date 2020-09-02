3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - September 02, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider JPMorgan US Equity Fund L (JMUEX). JMUEX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.55%, management fee of 0.4%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.88%.

Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth (FSBDX) is a stand out amongst its peers. FSBDX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 18.22%, expense ratio of 0.01% and management fee of 0%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Putnam Small Cap Growth C (PNSCX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PNSCX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. PNSCX has an expense ratio of 1%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 10.35% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

