3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - October 06, 2020

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunit (FAOFX): 0.01% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FAOFX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. FAOFX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 22.32%.

AllianzGI Mid-Cap Fund P (ARMPX) is a stand out amongst its peers. ARMPX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 13.12%, expense ratio of 0.89% and management fee of 0.87%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Janus Henderson Global Technology I (JATIX). Expense ratio: 0.75%. Management fee: 0.64%. Five year annual return: 23.62%. JATIX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach.

