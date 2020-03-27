3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - March 27, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

MassMutual Select Small Cap Growth Equity Admiral (MSGLX): 1.16% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. MSGLX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With annual returns of 10.65% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

AB Discovery Growth Z (CHCZX): 0.66% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. CHCZX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 11.7% over the last five years, CHCZX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

T. Rowe Price Institutional Large Cap Core (TPLGX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TPLGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. TPLGX has an expense ratio of 0.56%, management fee of 0.55%, and annual returns of 15.37% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

