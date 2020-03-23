3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - March 23, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Fidelity Advisor Health Care I (FHCIX): 0.76% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. FHCIX is classified as a Sector - Health fund. Healthcare is one of the biggest sectors of the American economy, and these kinds of mutual funds provide a great opportunity to invest in this industry. FHCIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.4%.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Investor (BIAFX). Expense ratio: 0.72%. Management fee: 0.44%. BIAFX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.49% over the last five years.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund A (OSGIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. OSGIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. OSGIX has an expense ratio of 1.24%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 10.57% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

