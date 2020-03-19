3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - March 19, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Oppenheimer Discovery I (ODIIX). ODIIX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.67%, management fee of 0.63%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.74%.

Fidelity Stock Selector Allocation Cap (FDSSX). Expense ratio: 0.65%. Management fee: 0.49%. FDSSX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.65% over the last five years.

William Blair International Leaders Institutional (WILJX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. WILJX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. WILJX has an expense ratio of 0.91%, management fee of 0.85%, and annual returns of 10.09% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.