3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - March 17, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

JPMorgan Tax Aware Equity Institutional (JPDEX) has a 0.55% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. JPDEX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 11.48% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

American Funds Growth Fund of America F (GFAFX): 0.69% expense ratio and 0.27% management fee. GFAFX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 12.32% over the last five years, GFAFX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Fidelity Growth Strategies Fund (FDEGX): 0.54% expense ratio and 0.38% management fee. FDEGX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund investing in a wide variety of equities, no matter the size of the company and as long as the firm exhibits growth characteristics. With a five-year annual return of 10.35%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

