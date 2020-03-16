3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - March 16, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor (VPMCX) has a 0.38% expense ratio and 0.37% management fee. VPMCX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 11.94% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth R4 (MEFFX). Expense ratio: 1.16%. Management fee: 0.69%. MEFFX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.93% over the last five years.

MSIF Global Opportunity Portfolio IS (MGTSX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MGTSX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. MGTSX has an expense ratio of 0.84%, management fee of 0.74%, and annual returns of 18.03% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

