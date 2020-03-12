3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - March 12, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Principal Large Cap Growth I Institutional (PLGIX): 0.68% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. PLGIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 15.36% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Janus Henderson Enterprise N (JDMNX): 0.66% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JDMNX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 14.59% over the last five years, JDMNX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

MSIF Global Franchise I (MSFAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MSFAX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. MSFAX has an expense ratio of 0.91%, management fee of 0.76%, and annual returns of 12.51% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

