3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - March 11, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Adviser (PABGX) has a 0.96% expense ratio and 0.56% management fee. PABGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 14.92% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

American Funds Washington Mutual Investors R3 (RWMCX): 0.92% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. RWMCX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 10.21% over the last five years, RWMCX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

VALIC Company I Mid Cap Strategic Growth (VMSGX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VMSGX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. VMSGX has an expense ratio of 0.81%, management fee of 0.69%, and annual returns of 10.57% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

