3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - March 05, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

JPMorgan Equity Income Fund R6 (OIEJX): 0.48% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. OIEJX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. OIEJX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.04%.

Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity I (VSOIX): 0.92% expense ratio and 0.76% management fee. VSOIX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With yearly returns of 11.03% over the last five years, VSOIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

American Funds AMCAP R2E (RAEBX): 1.15% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. RAEBX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.21% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

