3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - July 27, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Janus Henderson Global Technology A (JATAX): 0.99% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JATAX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With annual returns of 21.93% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Nationwide Growth Fund IS (NGISX): 0.72% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. NGISX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. NGISX, with annual returns of 11.78% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

MSIF International Advantage I (MFAIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MFAIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. MFAIX has an expense ratio of 0.98%, management fee of 0.78%, and annual returns of 12.98% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

