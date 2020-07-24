3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - July 24, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund I (OTCIX): 0.8% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. OTCIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. OTCIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.78%.

AB Small Cap Growth I (QUAIX): 0.9% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. QUAIX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With yearly returns of 14.11% over the last five years, QUAIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

State Street Institutional Premier Growth Equity Investor (SSPGX): 0.4% expense ratio and 0.38% management fee. SSPGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.53% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

