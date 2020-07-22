3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - July 22, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

DFA US Large Cap Growth Institutional (DUSLX): 0.2% expense ratio and 0.15% management fee. DUSLX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. DUSLX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.58%.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth (PRDGX). Expense ratio: 0.62%. Management fee: 0.49%. PRDGX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.45% over the last five years.

Goldman Sachs Small/Mid-Cap Growth Institutional (GSMYX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. GSMYX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. GSMYX has an expense ratio of 0.93%, management fee of 0.85%, and annual returns of 11.31% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

