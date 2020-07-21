3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - July 21, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

General Electric RSP Mutual Fund (GESSX): 0.14% expense ratio and 0.1% management fee. GESSX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 10.48% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Columbia Convertible Security R5 (COCRX): 0.81% expense ratio and 0.78% management fee. COCRX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. COCRX, with annual returns of 10.34% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Van Eck International Investors Gold Y (INIYX): 1.1% expense ratio and 0.73% management fee. Sector - Precious Metal funds like INIYX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 16.8% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

