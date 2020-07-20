3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - July 20, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Fidelity Advisor Small Cap Growth I (FCIGX): 1.08% expense ratio and 0.84% management fee. FCIGX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. FCIGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.38%.

Harbor Capital Appreciation Admiral (HRCAX) is a stand out amongst its peers. HRCAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 16.33%, expense ratio of 0.91% and management fee of 0.6%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Champlain Mid Cap Fund Institutional (CIPIX): 0.86% expense ratio and 0.71% management fee. CIPIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With a five-year annual return of 12.57%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

