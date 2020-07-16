3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - July 16, 2020
The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.
Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX): 0.76% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. FBGRX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. FBGRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 17.35%.
MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund R3 (OTCHX): 1.05% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. OTCHX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. OTCHX, with annual returns of 13.5% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Lord Abbett Developing Growth R3 (LADRX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. LADRX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. LADRX has an expense ratio of 1.2%, management fee of 0.51%, and annual returns of 10.86% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?
Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.
To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.
Get Your FREE Guide Now
Get Your Free (FBGRX): Fund Analysis Report
Get Your Free (LADRX): Fund Analysis Report
Get Your Free (OTCHX): Fund Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.