3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - July 16, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX): 0.76% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. FBGRX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. FBGRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 17.35%.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund R3 (OTCHX): 1.05% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. OTCHX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. OTCHX, with annual returns of 13.5% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth R3 (LADRX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. LADRX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. LADRX has an expense ratio of 1.2%, management fee of 0.51%, and annual returns of 10.86% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

