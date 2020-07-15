3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - July 15, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Guidestone Growth Equity Institutional (GGEYX): 0.71% expense ratio and 0.67% management fee. GGEYX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. GGEYX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.87%.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth R5 (MGRFX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MGRFX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 10.86%, expense ratio of 0.81% and management fee of 0.68%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

JPMorgan US Equity Fund R5 (JUSRX). Expense ratio: 0.54%. Management fee: 0.4%. Five year annual return: 10.91%. JUSRX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

