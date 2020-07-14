3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - July 14, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

AB Discovery Growth K (CHCKX): 1.08% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. CHCKX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With annual returns of 12.29% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity OTC Portfolio (FOCPX). Expense ratio: 0.89%. Management fee: 0.73%. FOCPX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 18.25% over the last five years.

MSIF Global Quality Portfolio IS (MGQSX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MGQSX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. MGQSX has an expense ratio of 0.85%, management fee of 0.7%, and annual returns of 11.76% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

