3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - January 31, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Congress Mid Cap Growth Retail (CMIDX). CMIDX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.08%, management fee of 0.6%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.65%.

MassMutual Premier Disciplined Growth Admiral (MPGLX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MPGLX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 12.62%, expense ratio of 0.85% and management fee of 0.45%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

T. Rowe Price Media & Telecomm (PRMTX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PRMTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. PRMTX has an expense ratio of 0.76%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 16.06% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

