3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - January 27, 2020

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

T. Rowe Price Global Stock (PRGSX): 0.81% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PRGSX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With annual returns of 14.2% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Janus Henderson Global Technology T (JAGTX): 0.92% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, JAGTX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With yearly returns of 20.22% over the last five years, JAGTX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

DFA US Large Cap Equity Institutional (DUSQX): 0.18% expense ratio and 0.15% management fee. DUSQX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 11%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

