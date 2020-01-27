3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - January 27, 2020
The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.
T. Rowe Price Global Stock (PRGSX): 0.81% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PRGSX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With annual returns of 14.2% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Janus Henderson Global Technology T (JAGTX): 0.92% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, JAGTX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With yearly returns of 20.22% over the last five years, JAGTX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
DFA US Large Cap Equity Institutional (DUSQX): 0.18% expense ratio and 0.15% management fee. DUSQX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 11%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
