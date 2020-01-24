3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - January 24, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

T. Rowe Price Global Growth Stock Adviser (PAGLX): 1.1% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PAGLX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. PAGLX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11%.

Hirtle Callaghan Growth Equity HCS (HCEGX): 0.25% expense ratio and 0.18% management fee. HCEGX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund investing in a wide variety of equities, no matter the size of the company and as long as the firm exhibits growth characteristics. With yearly returns of 13.86% over the last five years, HCEGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Fidelity Series Opportunistic Insights (FVWSX): 0.03% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FVWSX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.07% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

