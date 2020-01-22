3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - January 22, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

MFS New Discovery R4 (MNDJX): 1.05% expense ratio and 0.88% management fee. MNDJX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. MNDJX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.45%.

Conestoga Smid Cap Investor (CCSMX) is a stand out amongst its peers. CCSMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 14.54%, expense ratio of 1.1% and management fee of 0.85%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

DFA US Sustainability Core I (DFSIX): 0.25% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. DFSIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 11.04%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.