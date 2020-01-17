3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - January 17, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Hartford Healthcare Fund HLS IB (HBGHX) has a 1.15% expense ratio and 0.84% management fee. HBGHX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. With yearly returns of 10.31% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Franklin International Growth Adviser (FNGZX) is a stand out amongst its peers. FNGZX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. With five-year annualized performance of 10.41%, expense ratio of 0.8% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Harbor Large Cap Value Institutional (HAVLX). Expense ratio: 0.68%. Management fee: 0.6%. Five year annual return: 12.22%. HAVLX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

