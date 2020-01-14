3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - January 14, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

MFS Global Growth R4 (MWOJX): 1.12% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. MWOJX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With annual returns of 10.92% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Voya Large Cap Growth W (IGOWX): 0.7% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. IGOWX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 12.4% over the last five years, IGOWX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Oppenheimer Discovery A (OPOCX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. OPOCX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. OPOCX has an expense ratio of 1.07%, management fee of 0.63%, and annual returns of 11.08% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

