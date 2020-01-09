3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio - January 09, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider MainStay Large Cap Growth Investor (MLINX). MLINX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.09%, management fee of 0.62%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.4%.

Eagle Mid Cap Growth I (HAGIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. HAGIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 11.81%, expense ratio of 0.74% and management fee of 0.52%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Davis Real Estate Y (DREYX). Expense ratio: 0.73%. Management fee: 0.55%. Five year annual return: 10.78%. DREYX is a Sector - Real Estate fund, and these kinds of mutual funds typically invest in eeal estate investment trusts (REITs) due to their taxation rules.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.